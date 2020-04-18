BUFFALO, N.Y. — Taste of Buffalo is one of our city's pride and joys; Buffalo is known for having the largest two-day food festival in the country. But this year, the pandemic could throw a wrench in plans for a gathering that typically brings 56 restaurants to the streets of downtown.

Taste of Buffalo organizers say that they aren't making a decision, just yet. They're hopeful the event can still happen, but if it can't, it likely wouldn't be rescheduled.

"There are no plans to move the date to later in the year. We are hopeful that we can hold the Taste this July to give local restaurants a much-needed boost, and give our entire community a safe and healthy way to come together after this difficult time," organizers wrote on the Taste of Buffalo website.

Organizers are currently keeping updated with New York State and Erie County officials and departments of health on the coronavirus and public safety. They're also talking with restaurants on their ability to participate.

Taste of Buffalo hopes to make a decision by mid-May on whether the festival will continue as planned. The festival is planned for July 11 and 12.

Organizers encourage fans of the festival to continue to support local restaurants through curbside pickup, delivery, purchasing gift cards and promoting local restaurants online.

RELATED: BurgerFest cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: Buffalo Pride Week has been postponed

RELATED: Canal Fest of the Tonawandas nixed; coronavirus concerns cited