HAMBURG, N.Y. — Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, BurgerFest organizers have decided to cancel the event this summer.

The annual festival, located in the Village of Hamburg, was scheduled for Saturday, July 18. Organizers say this decision was very difficult to make, but is the right thing to do.

“Even though this is mid-April, our festival takes months to plan and it is hard to imagine going from our current self-quarantine state and the necessity of wearing masks to being with crowds of people partying together this summer,” said Eileen Hotho, BurgerFest co-chair.

Hotho added that the BurgerFest committee may plan a small event later this year to raise seed money and awareness for BurgerFest 2021. Hotho says BurgerFest will return July 17, 2021, and will be bigger and better than ever before.

The one-day festival was started in 1985 and is coordinated by the Rotary Club of Hamburg, the Rotary Club of Hamburg Sunrise, the Town of Hamburg Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club of Hamburg.

