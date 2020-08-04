TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is the latest summer festival to nix plans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which had been scheduled for July 19-26, cited the impact COVID-19 has had on many of the sponsors of the eight-day festival.

However, organizers left open the possibility of a fall festival to help fill the void by the cancellation.

Through a statement issued Wednesday, the board cited "the safety of the thousands that would have attended each day/night of Canal Fest and was one that did not come lightly.

"Cancellation of the event impacts over 50 nonprofit organizations and civic groups of the community that make up the participating members."

The Canal Fest board said many of the organizations relied on the event "to support and sustain projects that reinvest approximately $250,000 back into the community each year."

This year would've been the 38th edition of Canal Fest, which is one of the longest-running festivals in Western New York.

