Western New York Region COVID-19 positivity rate for Friday: 1.1%

ALBANY, N.Y. — The COVID-19 positivity rate for the Western New York region on Friday was 1.1%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In a Saturday news release, the governor said the statewide positivity rate for Friday was 1.31%, an increase from 1.15% the day before.

"We are able to be surgical in our approach because we have developed such large testing and contact tracing programs," Cuomo said in a statement. "The news from around the country is another reminder that while we have come a long way, this pandemic is not over, and we must remain vigilant.

"Wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance, and be New York Tough. The only way to beat this thing is through compliance of public health law and by taking care of one another."

The positivity rate in the red zone/micro-cluster areas for Friday was 2.58%.

For Friday, Gov. Cuomo shared that the COVID-19 positive rate for the Western New York region was 1.1%. During the past four days, the positive rate in the region has been above 1%.

Tuesday: 2.0%

Wednesday: 1.5%

Thursday: 1.4%

Friday: 1.1%

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Allegany County will hold a free COVID-19 rapid drive-up testing site on Sunday. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the BOCES Center in Belmont. No appointment is necessary, and anyone who gets tested must bring a photo ID.

The testing event is being held by the Allegany County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Health.