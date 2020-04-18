BUFFALO, N.Y. —

With everyone stuck at home, more people are finding ways to connect virtually.

A Western New Yorker who's an online influencer/YouTuber is using his platform to make things easier.

Daniel Keem is well known in the gaming world, and he’s using platform Keempark.com to livestream tournaments while people are social distancing.

KeemStar, who has had multiple opportunities to leave Western New York, chooses to stay here because he loves the area, the people, and is an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

He holds regular streams for viewers, and he says he feels a responsibility to make sure people can have a good time despite the hard times people are living in.

"When this happened, right away we looked at putting together a tournament as soon as possible," he told 2 On Your Side.

He said it was a Call of Duty Tournament. Since then he's continued to hold events for people to watch.

"Me and my fellow creators online we feel like we need to get as much content out to entertain as many people as possible because everyone is stuck in their house," he said.

