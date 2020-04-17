BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of local DJs, are live streaming performances to help bring people together while social distancing measures are in place.

Rob "DJ Spin" DeBold got together with a group of other local disk jockeys to form "Club Q," a Facebook group to bring people together. Different DJs perform at different hours for different periods of time.

Most performances take place consecutively during weekends. The performances started when DJ Spin's regular gig was canceled. He decided to continue the trend after seeing how people responded to the first Facebook Live.

"We had so much of a big response that the following next day I just came up with a solution that we might just want to take this to the next level since we're gon a be quarantined and create a virtual nightclub and that's how 'Club Q' came about," he told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger.

Different performances will take place weekly and any member of the public can stream the performances. A link to the Facebook group can be found here.

