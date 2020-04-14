BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concerts are cancelled until at least May, and without orchestra music to rehearse, the musicians are finding creative ways to keep their chops up.

Ever since social distancing began in mid-March, the orchestra has been sharing videos of what the musicians are working on at home. Some of them have been playing solo, while others are practicing with family members or playing for their pets.

Principal Violist Caroline Gilbert is one of the musicians leading the effort to collect and share the videos. She says that many of her her fellow musicians are using this time to go back to things they may have worked on in school, or old solo projects they wouldn't normally have time to work on during an orchestra season. They're enjoying the opportunity to share different kinds of music with their audience, and they recognize that it can have a healing quality, offering an escape from the daily stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Music can take you out of that, and it can sort of show you, okay this is momentary," she told 2 On Your Side. "It's horrible, but if we stay strong, we stay together, and remember it will pass. We're trying our hardest as an orchestra to still provide that as an orchestra and do what we can to help."

The orchestra rolls out new home videos on their social media channels. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The orchestra also says they're encouraged by the hundreds of patrons who have donated their tickets for upcoming concerts back to the group.

