Western New York COVID-19 percent positive rate rises on Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. — Western New York's daily percent-positive rate of COVID-19 tests rose on Friday, after decreasing the previous three days.

New York State reported a seven-day rolling average rate of 6.16 percent on Friday for the region, which rose from 6.01 percent on Thursday.

The Finger Lakes region also showed some improvement, with its seven-day rate dropping from 8.35 percent on Wednesday, to 8.22 percent on Thursday, to 8.12 percent on Friday.

"We will ultimately be victorious in the battle with COVID-19, but New Yorkers have a long journey ahead," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement released on Saturday afternoon. "The holiday season is a time to celebrate and reflect, but it brings the potential for increased spread if we let our guard down.

"It's vital that New Yorkers celebrate smart, wash their hands, wear masks, and socially distance this holiday season."

Overall, 122 New Yorkers died Friday from the virus. Nine of those deaths were in Erie County, two in Niagara County, one in Genesee County, and one in Cattaraugus County.

Cuomo said testing remains vital in the fight against COVID going forward, even as vaccinations before more available in the coming months.

"New York State is testing more people and making sure hospitals have enough capacity. We're vaccinating New Yorkers as fast as possible, but getting to the levels of immunity we need is a long-term effort," Cuomo said. "New Yorkers brought the state's infection rate from the nation's highest to one of the lowest, and they should be commended for that. Now we need to keep up the good work."