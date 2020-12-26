COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Buffalo Sabres parking lot closed Saturday

A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health says due to inclement weather the state-run COVID-19 drive-thru testing site was closed on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With most of Western New York under a Lake Effect Snow Warning, and Erie County under a Travel Advisory, the New York State Department of Health has temporarily closed its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in the City of Buffalo.

A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health says due to inclement weather, the state-run COVID-19 drive-thru testing site located at the Buffalo Sabres parking lot on Perry Street was closed on Saturday. The site was originally intended to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for appointments only.

The Department of Health says 309 appointments were scheduled for Saturday, and they're working to reschedule these appointments.

However, the drive-thru COVID-19 test site located in Niagara County was said to be open until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

This decision has been made "to ensure safety of Western New Yorkers."