Buffalo-area COVID-19 testing sites stay open on Christmas Day

Though many of the state's sites were closed in Western New York, there were several locations open on the holiday.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A company called Same Day Testing just launched this week in New York State, which includes two sites here in Western New York.

Though it may be Christmas, there was no shortage of people looking to get tested or locations where you could get one done.

One of those locations is a drive-through testing site in Hamburg. The other is on Main Street in Williamsville, which is a storefront you can walk into.

Same Day Testing is open seven days a week for 12 hours a day to make testing more accessible.

"There's a lack of testing going on in our community where people are waiting in long lines, struggling to find places to go, and so for us, being able to provide this service around the clock to the community is very important," northeast operator Ben Sharf said.

You don't have to book an appointment for either location. However, you can choose to book one of the three tests the company offers online.

They offer a PCR test, which will get you results in 36 to 48 hours. Or you can choose between two different rapid test that will get you results in 15 minutes.

One is a non-invasive, rapid test through the nose, or there's a cheaper, invasive test through the nose.

Sharf says their testing sites were very busy Christmas, Eve but it has calmed down on Friday.

The WellNow Urgent Care rapid antigen tests provide results in 15 minutes, though negative results do require a PCR swab test to confirm the negative result. https://t.co/nPjYnMYj0u — WGRZ (@WGRZ) December 25, 2020

WellNow Urgent Care centers were also open Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide testing to community members across Western New York.

As for the state testing sites, the Erie County Health Department's website which has a map of testing sites.

Most were closed on Christmas but Western New York Immediate Care was open on Delaware Avenue with limited hours.

As for Same Day Testing, there are plans to open a third location at the Eastern Hills Mall in a few weeks as well.

It will be another drive through testing site.