New Yorkers 16 and older now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

While eligibility is expanding, appointments are still limited in parts of the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyone 16 and older is now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in New York State.

While the eligibility is expanding by millions, the number of doses and appointments is not keeping up with the demand. Here in Western New Yok there are several places people can look to book appointments. The experts recommend that while searching the internet, to keep refreshing as the sites update as more appointments become available.

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine has approval for anyone 18 and older.

When trying to find and book an appointment, there are several places you can try.

NYS Am I Eligible - books at sites all across NYS. As of now, the closest appointments available are in Rochester. You can also call the vaccine hotline to try and book an appointment 1-833-697-4829.

Wegmans - eligibility opening to 18+ starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday. You can also call 1-800-207-6099, Monday – Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This line will only be active when appointments are available.

Tops -You can also call 1-800-522-2522 for more information.

Walgreens -To schedule an appointment by phone, call your local pharmacy or 1-800-925-4733.

Rite Aid -As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, there were some appointments available in the Southern Tier.

CVS -As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, there were in Jamestown.

Allegany County Health Department- While there are no appointments available right now, you can add yourself to the COVID-19 waiting list.

Cattaraugus County Health Department- You can also call the county vaccine hotline to make an appointment 716-701-3777. As of 8 a.m. there is a vaccine clinic being held on April 7 at JCC Olean campus with appointments available.

Chautauqua County Health Department- There was a clinic scheduled for April 6, but all those appointments are full. However, you can submit your name for a waitlist.

ECMC COVID Vaccination Site- As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, appointments are available for Sunday, April 11th.