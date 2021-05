Vaccines will be given out from 9AM- 2PM at the hospital's Packard Building located at 1325 Main St. in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Veterans, their spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine today at the VA Hospital in Buffalo. All veterans, regardless of their enrollment or military discharge status are eligible.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given from 9 AM - 2 PM at the hospital's Packard Building located at 1325 Main St. through the Save Lives Act. Free groceries and military surplus gear will be provided for those who get a vaccine.