Town of Tonawanda Aquatic Center to open October 1

The pool area will be open with an exclusive senior swim time from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Aquatic Center is set to reopen on Thursday, October 1.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only the pool services will be available to the public. Town officials are still evaluating the safety of the fitness center.

Town officials said last month that the state's 33 percent occupancy guidelines for fitness centers would limit the space to a total of 39 patrons and their fitness staff at any one given time and would make operating the fitness room difficult.

From October 1 through October 4, the Aquatic Center will be free to the public. New membership rates and fees will go into effect on Monday, October 5 for town residents and non-residents.

Those using the facility must wear a face mask when entering the facility. Masks are not required when in the pool and all users must practice social distancing.