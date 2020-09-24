Gym owners worry about moving indoors as cold weather approaches

Gyms that stayed open by offering outdoor exercise classes know that colder weather will force them back indoors, where they are mandated to limit their capacity.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Gyms and fitness centers continue to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that the fall season is here, gyms that stayed open by offering outdoor exercise classes know that colder weather will soon force them back indoors, where they are mandated to limit their capacity to just one-third.

One gym owner told us that only those that get creative will survive.

"I believe that is going to be a big part going forward," Before and After Fitness owner Joe Hanula said, "because there is no doubt going to be a fallout eventually. Most of us who survived five months of closure but now with limited capacity for income, it's a tough go."