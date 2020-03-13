BUFFALO, N.Y. — Let’s say you have flu-like symptoms and are wondering about COVID-19 test. Here’s the guidance given by the Erie County Health Department.

STEP ONE: Stay where you are

Where do you go if you think you need a test? Nowhere. Stay where you are. Remaining at home reduces the possibility of spreading the virus, if you have it.

STEP TWO: Call your doctor

You first move it to get on the phone and call your doctor or health care provider. They should be familiar with your medical history (and whether you have conditions like immune disorders or respiratory disease). Be prepared to discuss in detail your symptoms and any recent travel.

STEP THREE: Doctor talks with epidemiologist

If the doctor thinks a COVID-19 may be warranted, the doctor calls the Erie County Health Department to have a conversation with an epidemiologist. A test will be ordered if there’s agreement that you fulfill one of the following five risk groups:

-a person who’s been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive for COV-19

-a person with symptoms who’s recently traveled to a country the CDC has issued a Level 2 or 3 Travel Health Notice

-a quarantined person with COVID-19 symptoms

- a person with symptoms who’s tested negative for all other infections

-other persons the doctors and health officials believe it is necessary to test

STEP FOUR: Instructions on where to go for test

If a COVID-19 test has been ordered for you, you will be told where to go. The nasal swab sample could be administered by a visiting nurse at your home, or possibly a lab or hospital.

STEP FIVE: Await results at home

While waiting for test results, please stay at home. You will be contacted with test results.

STEP SIX: Recovery instructions

If the COVID-19 test comes back positive, you may be asked to recover at home. Most people infected with the virus experience mild to moderate symptoms and should be able to fully recover at home.

Severely infected COVID-19 patients will be hospitalized.

The Erie County Health Department says this protocol may change depending on the spread of COVID-19. 2 On-Your-Side will update this post as changes are made to the protocol.