BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bishop Edward Scharfenberger announced Friday Catholics in the Diocese of Buffalo are being excused from Mass and Holy Day obligations through the end of March.

All other parish events, including Confirmations and Lenten penance services are being postponed as well. Updates regarding events for April and May will be provided depending on developments related to the coronavirus.

Mass will continue to be offered publicly as scheduled, depending on emergency restriction guidelines regarding large gatherings of 250 or more. Bishop Scharfenberger said Catholics, especially older adults, should use their prudent judgement as to whether or not to attend Mass.

A number of parishes of the Diocese offer live-stream liturgies on the internet. The following is a list of those parishes and Mass times:

Our Lady of Czestochowa Church

Livestream feed: https://nt-olc.org/live-stream/

Saturday: 4:00 pm

Sunday: 8:30 am and 10:30 am

Monday-Friday: 8 am

St. Amelia Church

Livestream feed: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7BoUV_yBmmwLSYf17nSMBQ

Sunday: 7:00 am, 9:00 am, 11:00 am

Sat: 4:30 pm

St. Leo the Great

Livestream link: https://stleothegreatamherst.com/about-st-leo-the-great/live-feed/

Saturday: 4:30 pm

Sunday: 8:00 am, 9:30 am and 11:00 am

St. Gregory the Great

Livestream link: http://www.stgregs.org/live-stream

Daily: 7:00 am, 8:00 am and Noon

Saturday: 4:00 pm and 5:30 pm

Sunday: 8:00 am, 9:30 am, 11:30 am, 4:30 pm

St. Martha Parish

Livestream link: http://www.stmarthadepew.org/About-Us/Livestream

Daily: 8:15 am

Saturday: 8:15 am and 4:30 pm

Sunday: 9:00 am, 11:30 am and 7:00 pm

Our Lady of Pompeii

Livestream link: https://www.olpparish.com/live-streaming-massevent-videos.html

Saturday: 4:30 pm

Sunday: 8:30 am, 10:00 am and 11:30 am



SS. Columba Brigid

Livestream link: https://livestream.com/accounts/2315534

Sunday: 11:00 am