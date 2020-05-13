BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Restaurant Association and the State Liquor Authority will be passing out masks to restaurant and delivery workers on Wednesday at Sahlen Field.

The masks will start being distributed at noon on Wednesday and will be available at the Bisons stadium until 3 p.m. This distribution of masks is a part of a larger effort to give out 900,000 masks to restaurant and delivery workers.

"We’re pleased to partner with the State Liquor Authority to make sure our members, restaurant employees and delivery workers around the state have access to facemasks," said Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association."While we don’t yet know what restaurants will look like when the economy begins to reopen, we’re committed to sanitary practices that would keep our employees and customers safe.”

Masks will be passed out throughout the state until next Wednesday, but this is the only time they will be available at one pickup location in Western New York. However, masks will be available for pickup at Restaurant Depot and other businesses working with the NYSRA. The masks are part of a shipment of seven million masks given to the state by FEMA and HHS.

