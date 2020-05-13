NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Elected officials in North Tonawanda are sponsoring a contactless food drive Thursday afternoon to benefit the North Tonawanda Inter-Church Food Pantry. Organizers say the food pantry has been experiencing increasing demands due to the coronavirus pandemic and they wanted to do something to help.

“People are suffering, weeks of waiting for unemployment has stretched some to the breaking point, we are stepping up to assist in any way we can,” said City Alderman Bob Pecoraro.

The food drive will be collecting non-perishable food items along with essential toiletries and diapers.

The food drive will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, located at 755 Erie Ave. in North Tonawanda. Organizers say the drive is intended to be contactless, following proper social distancing guidelines. Those looking to donate will be asked to pull up to the Knights of Columbus where volunteers will take the items from the vehicle without having anyone exit their car.

Those who can't stop by the event, but wish to donate can do so by contacting their city officials on Facebook. Volunteers will be able to pick up the donations.

People can also donate to the North Tonawanda Inter-Church Food Pantry by clicking on the donate button on Facebook or sending a check directly to their office located at 100 Ridge Road in North Tonawanda.

“Throughout this entire ordeal, people have risen to the challenge, I have seen first hand the tremendous spirit of giving in this community and I am proud to be a part of this great city," said Mayor Art Pappas.

