ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) put out new guidance Tuesday afternoon about reopening campgrounds in Erie County.

Since the local emergency order to close all campgrounds in Erie County expired on Sunday, the Department of Health says campgrounds in the county can operate in a manner that is consistent with their permit conditions, the New York State sanitary code, the New York State PAUSE order, and current county, state and federal guidelines. However, campgrounds within Erie County Parks will remain closed until at least May 30.

Erie County campgrounds are allowed to open, as long as the camping units are self-contained and don't need common restrooms or shower facilities. Also, only registered campers are allowed on the site, no visitors will be allowed.

Public gatherings are prohibited and public gathering sites must remain closed due to state regulations. This includes bathhouses, laundry facilities, recreational halls, pools/spas, beaches, fitness areas, playgrounds, pavilions, meeting areas, conference rooms, dining areas, or similar areas.

Also, dine-in food services are prohibited until further notice. However, takeout or delivery options to campsites is allowed.

The department of health says campers must practice social distancing, and if someone feels ill with COVID-19 symptoms they should call a doctor.

Sanitarians and local code enforcement officers from the department of health will be monitoring campgrounds for compliance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive orders. If there are violations, local law enforcement will be contacted and citations will be issued to any individuals involved. Individuals may be fined up to $1,000.

