BUFFALO, N.Y. — St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute had planned on a mid-May graduation ceremony at Kleinhans Music Hall.

That won't happen, but the school came up with another plan: an on-campus drive-through graduation celebration on May 14, with proper social distancing.

"While we have made the commitment to our seniors to hold these events when it is safe to do so this summer or even in the fall, our leadership team, faculty, and staff have been hard at work creating a special 'socially-distant' ceremony to mark the seniors’ original May 14 graduation date," President Chris Fulco said in a statement Thursday.

So, how will it work?

For starters, all seniors and their parents will be invited to drive slowly across the campus during the event, tentatively planned for the afternoon. They will be recognized by the St. Joe's faculty, staff and coaches.

At 7 p.m. that day, a prerecorded video featuring "many of the same elements of our regular graduation ceremony, including brief speeches from the class salutatorian and valedictorian," will be published so that the seniors and their families can watch it safely from home.

Faculty and staff members will also deliver graduation packages to seniors at their own homes during the week. Included in those deliveries will be caps and gowns, which will be encouraged during the drive-through ceremony, as well other items connected to graduation day.

RELATED: WNY school districts get creative in honoring high school seniors

RELATED: North Collins community honors senior class with parade

RELATED: Genesee Community College announces virtual graduation