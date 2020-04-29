NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. — It has been an unusual year for school students of all ages, and that's especially true for high school seniors missing their final months together.

The class of 2020 at North Collins Jr. Sr. High had a calendar full of events to look forward to during their senior year. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, those plans have been put on hold. On Tuesday, their community rallied around them to help give seniors a special memory.

The students were treated to a graduation parade with lines of cars driving by their homes Tuesday morning. They were also given goodie bags along with signs to put in their lawns.

Organizers told 2 on Your Side it was a way for them to feel closer to the graduating class and also make sure they had some good memories.

"Such a great group of kids and we just wanted to feel connected to them in a deeper way and this was a great way for us to do that," said Gail Gawlak.

In addition to the signs, each senior got a small individualized gift to help them remember their last year of class. Some of the seniors 2 on Your Side heard from along the route said they were just happy people thought of them and they hope everyone stays safe and healthy.

