GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many schools to make adjustments to their graduation ceremonies, but Genesee Community College is trying to celebrate graduates as much as possible while keeping socially distant.

The school announced that on June 6 a virtual commencement will be held and streamed live on their website here. Officials said that preparations are underway to include all the traditions that GCC graduates have experienced in the past.

The ceremony will include GCC president James M. Sunser, GCC faculty, music, social media interaction and each graduate will have their name called. It will also include a keynote address from Peggy Marone, the school's director of leadership.

"We could not deprive our college community of this event, and postponement does not accommodate the schedule and the very real demands and obligations of many of our graduates who have jobs or are transferring to other institutions," Sunser said.

