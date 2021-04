In a notice to campus, the school did not say when the April 13 clinic will be rescheduled. However, students with an appointment should not cancel it.

ST BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure University has been forced to cancel a COVID-19 vaccine clinic because of those issues at a Johnson & Johnson factory.

In a notice to campus, the school did not say when the April 13 clinic will be rescheduled. However, students with an appointment should not cancel it.