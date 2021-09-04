Governor Cuomo announces 2 pop-up vaccine clinics in Buffalo

"New York State is working tirelessly to vaccinate all eligible New Yorkers for COVID-19, but hesitancy remains a serious issue, especially in communities of color, as well as ones which have been historically underserved. That's why we've established pop-up vaccination sites to bring the vaccine directly to those communities in every region of the state," Governor Cuomo said. "These 16 pop-up sites in public housing developments, houses of worship, and community centers will administer thousands of shots in arms over the next week and get us closer to a post-COVID future.