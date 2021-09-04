Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Monday, April 12 in Medina

The vaccination clinic is being held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ridgeway Fire Hall on Route 104 in Medina.

MEDINA, N.Y. — The Genesee and Orleans County health departments are teaming up to offer a Moderna first-dose vaccination clinic next week.

It's scheduled for Monday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's being held at the Ridgeway Fire Hall on Route 104 in Medina.

The clinic is targeting Genesee and Orleans County residents, but it is open for any eligible people who live, work, or study in New York State. The clinic is for those 18 and older.

Those who get vaccinated must commit to return for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine 28 days later.

