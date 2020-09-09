Should Halloween trick-or-treating be banned in Western New York?

2 On Your Side asked you, the viewers, on social media if you think a move to cancel trick-or-treating would be wise. The response was overwhelming.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Halloween inches closer each day, New York State has already released guidelines for fall activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

So, what's allowed?

Activities such as corn mazes, pick your own fruits or vegetables, hay rides and haunted houses are all allowed because they're considered low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment.

Obviously, like with most other activities, you need to practice social distancing and wear a mask at all times. But so far, trick-or-treating has not been part of the conversation.

2 On Your Side asked you, the viewers, on social media if you think Western New York should cancel trick-or-treating. The response was overwhelming.

We got a scary amount of responses, the majority of which are firmly in favor of keeping Halloween as is.

One viewer, Tina, said, "No, leave Halloween alone. Let the kids have some fun!"

Mary on Facebook added: "The kids wear masks for costumes, so why cancel it? It's no different wearing a costume mask or the one they wear everyday."