State releases guidance for fall family activities

ALBANY, N.Y. — Whether you're planning on visiting a corn maze or maybe taking a hayride now that fall is on the horizon, Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to make sure families stay safe while having a good time.
The state released guidelines Tuesday for the Agritourism industry, which also includes things like pick-your-own-fruit or vegetable stands and haunted houses. These activities are considered low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment and allowed to operate under New York's NY Forward Guidance.
State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, "As one of the nation's top agricultural states, New York traditionally comes together in the fall to celebrate the harvest—from apples to grapes to pumpkins. This year, while things may not look exactly the same on your favorite farm, I am happy to say we can still celebrate agriculture's bounty and the many family-friendly activities that go with it. With this new guidance, we hope New Yorkers will be able to enjoy some of the best of New York agriculture in a safe and socially distanced manner."
Those that can reopen are subject to Low Risk Outdoor Arts and Entertainment and Public Transportation guidance.
The state says petting zoos are not permitted.