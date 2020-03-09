Frightworld cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19

Announcement on behalf of the annual haunted attraction says decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in the best interest of its customers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A favorite Halloween destination will not be open as usual this year due to the on-going COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials with Frightworld announced Thursday that out of an abundance of caution and in the best interest of its customers, the difficult decision was made to cancel the season.

"Every year we strive to give our fans a better experience than the last, and unfortunately due to COVID- 19, we cannot provide you with Buffalo’s best Halloween event, as we always do. We would feel irresponsible opening our event and risking the health of our loyal customers and employees," the statement said.