Shea's postpones all shows through March 2021

Subscribers told current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The curtain remains closed and the lights dim as Shea's Buffalo Theatre has announced all scheduled shows will now be postponed through March 2021.

In a letter to ticket holders, theatre officials said although they hoped to open their doors in December, the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a change in plans.

Read the text of the letter below:

Dear M&T Bank Broadway Series Subscriber,

When the pandemic began, we thought it would certainly be over by now and that we’d be preparing to open the hit musical Tootsie, the second show in our season. Unfortunately, the impact on live performances has lasted much longer than anticipated and while it was our hope to be able to open our doors this December to resume the M&T Bank Broadway Series, we’re compelled to make further changes to the series schedule. All productions through March 2021 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre will be rescheduled for dates when it’s possible to gather indoors.

In the meantime, please hold on to your current tickets, as they are valid for the rescheduled dates. We will resume payment plans and seat relocations once we have firm performance dates.

But stay strong Buffalo! Every show we’ve announced will be performed for you! Along with our colleague theatres across the country, we’re working with Broadway producers to plan the return of productions to our stages – safely and as soon as possible. We stand by our commitment to bring you the best of Broadway and each of the great shows we promised you. Your support is appreciated and we ask for your continued patience as we forge ahead.