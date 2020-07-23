Justin Bieber reschedules Key Bank concert for July 2021

World tour was set to kick off in May, but got put on hold due to COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 'Beliebers' have reason to celebrate with the announcement of a new date for pop star Justin Bieber's concert stop in Buffalo.

Bieber's world tour was set to kick off in May, but got put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new date for the Key Bank Center concert is Monday, July, 19, 2021. Tickets already purchased will be honored for the new date. Ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the rescheduled date. Kehlani and Jaden Smith, who were also originally scheduled to perform, will not be appearing on the new dates. New acts joining the tour will be announced at a later date.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” said Justin. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”