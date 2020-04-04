BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ever since Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that he would like ventilators not in use to be moved to areas in the state that need them the most, there have been several rumors that ventilators from Western New York will be moved.

Friday afternoon and evening, there was a strong reaction to the news.

Saturday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz took to Twitter to tell people that one particular rumor is false.

Poloncarz said Friday afternoon that he had spoken to the governor's staff, as well as the top three hospital systems in Western New York.

According to Poloncarz, nearly every available ventilator in area hospitals are currently in use and therefore do not believe any ventilators will be taken from Western New York patients to head downstate.

"Our ventilators are not going anywhere. It's as simple as that," the county executive said.

RELATED: Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in NYS; Chinese government, Oregon donate ventilators

RELATED: Frustration over coronavirus testing grows in Western New York

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo to sign executive order to take ventilators from upstate hospitals for hospitals in need