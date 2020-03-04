BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday Govenor Andrew Cuomo announced he will sign an executive order to allow New York State to take ventilators and PPE from facilities who aren't in urgent need of them and disperse them to facilities who are harder hit.

The majority of the COVID-19 cases are in New York City and the surrounding counties.

The State will be mobilizing the National Guard to pick up and distribute supplies to and from hospitals in need. Cuomo said resources will be shifted all across the state depending on the need of the equipment and PPE.

"I am signing an Executive Order allowing State to take ventilators and PPE which will be returned or reimbursed," said Cuomo. "I apologize to those institutions."

"There could be several hundred excess ventilators in hospitals that don't need them right now," He said. . Cuomo expects some hospitals to take this up in court. "If they want to sue me for borrowing ventilators to save lives, let them sue me."

Cuomo announced that there's 102,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State, over a 10,000 case increase from Thursday.

Cuomo announced that there's 14,810 people hospitalized throughout NYS, including 3,731 ICU patients. 8,886 patients have been discharged and 2,935 people have died.

Gov Cuomo called on companies to make more PPE, including masks, gowns and face shields. Cuomo said that in the state, there's not enough ventilators in the state. The CEO of Catholic Health confirmed to 2 On You Side Thursday that WNY won't have enough.

Cuomo said that the state is "broke", making NY extremely dependent on federal aid so that the pandemic won't cause the state to divest from other areas in the budget.

The state is asking for companies or individuals who can assist, contact: 212-803-3100 or email Covid19supplies@esd.ny.gov. The state says they will pay for products, as well as assist manufacturing businesses to transition their facility to build PPE and ventilators.

