ALBANY, N.Y. — As of Saturday morning, there were 10,841 new cases of COVID-19 in New York State, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. This brings the total number of positive cases of coronavirus to 113,704 across the state.

Cuomo also gave an update about ventilators, saying the Chinese government has facilitated a donation of 1,000 ventilators, which will arrive in New York City on Saturday. In addition, Oregon is also sending 140 ventilators to New York State.

Cuomo says the shipment from Oregon will help stop the spread where it's the worst now — in New York State — in the hopes of curbing the problem elsewhere later. He added that Oregon's peak of coronavirus cases is likely going to be in May.

To help New York State continue to battle the coronavirus, Cuomo is signing an executive order which will allow medical students who were slated to graduate this spring to begin practicing now. Cuomo says these are extraordinary times, and New York needs the help.

Of the current positive cases in New York State, 15,905 people are now hospitalized, and of those cases, 4,126 patients are in ICU. Cuomo says 3,565 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

The governor also added that people are rapidly being discharged from hospitals. At this point, 10,478 people have been discharged from hospitals in New York State.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Delta pilots union says over 50 pilots tested positive; US Embassy in Russia works to bring Americans home

RELATED: Genesee Orleans County Health Department reports more positive cases of COVID-19

RELATED: 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County