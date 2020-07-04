BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer will now be producing their own hand sanitizer.

Roswell Park says a team of engineers and scientists are working to produce 100 or more gallons of sanitizer right on its campus.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

“Our research community is very experienced and learned in preparing solutions for their labs as part of their daily work,” says Dale Henry, Roswell Park’s Chief Scientific Operations Officer. “This is simply using a new process for their preparations and materials.”

That hand sanitizer will be used for dispensers across Roswell Park's buildings and will not be available outside of the campus.