WESTFIELD, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County distillery is refocusing its efforts to make and then donate hand sanitizer for local non-profits, healthcare workers and the Department of Health.

Mazza Five & 20 Spirits, a winery, brewery and distillery in Westfield, has put 100 percent of their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic to making hand sanitizer, while being able to keep 30 full-time staff members employed.

Mario Mazza, the Vice President and General Manager of Mazza Five & 20 expects to make 3,000 gallons of the sanitizer immediately. They said they also expect to make 400 more gallons a week until the coronavirus pandemic ends. All of the sanitizer produced will be donated to local people who need it most.

They're even having more days of production each week to meet the need for the sanitizer that meets WHO and FDA guidelines.

"We are shifting to six production days per week,” Mazza said. That's up from the four-five days a week the distillery normally operates.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said he appreciates that local companies have seen the need for supplies and have stepped up to the challenge.

“Mazza is another company that is stepping up to address the needs created by the COVID-19 crisis," Wendel said. "I really commend Mario and the Mazza Team for being both proactive and flexible.”

