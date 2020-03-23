CAMBRIA CENTER, N.Y. — Every day Western New York businesses have been stepping up and doing their part to help fight the corona-virus pandemic.

Niagara Craft Spirits is one of them.

The distillery in Cambria Center is now making hand sanitizer, alongside their line of vodkas, whiskeys and gins.

If you stop by with an empty hand sanitizer bottle, up to six ounces, they will top it off for you.

"It's basically the same process of ethanol production," Joe Nardecchia, co-owner of Niagara Craft Spirits, said. "We're gonna take local wine from many of the wineries that are nearby and we're gonna distill that into a high-proof brandy, then we'll mix that with glycerin, water and hydrogen peroxide for a World Health Organization-approved formula for hand sanitizer."

Wineries including Freedom Run and Long Cliff have donated some wine to help make the sanitizer.

