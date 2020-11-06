Roswell Park raises $11,000 in drive to benefit FeedMore WNY

The cancer center wanted to give back to the community for the countless donations of food and personal protective equipment they've gotten during the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center paid it forward today with a big donation to FeedMore Western New York.

They wanted to thank and give back to the community for the countless donations of food and personal protective equipment they've gotten during the pandemic.

Their goal was to raise at least $3,500 in two weeks. It took just two days to hit that mark, and in the end, they raised $11,000.

"Thanks to the support of the generous community, we are able to provide more nutritious food to our food pantries through our four county service area. We are able to produce and hold mobile food pantries in our four county service area and underserved communities," Catherine Shick of FeedMore WNY said.