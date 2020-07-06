South Buffalo hosts food drive benefiting South Buffalo Community Table

BUFFALO, N.Y. — South Buffalo Roots and the South Buffalo Farmers Market have teamed up to host a food drive on Sunday benefiting the South Buffalo Community Table.
The food drive, located at Cazenovia Park next to the Robert J. Williams Shelter House, starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon.
All nonperishable food items will be accepted and appreciated; however, there is currently a high need for proteins including peanut butter, canned fish and canned meats. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
All you need to do is load up your car with the food items you plan on donating, pull up to the designated area and volunteers will be on site to safely unload the items. You do not need to leave your vehicle.