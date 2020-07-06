South Buffalo hosts food drive benefiting South Buffalo Community Table

The food drive, located at Cazenovia Park next to the Robert J. Williams Shelter House, starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — South Buffalo Roots and the South Buffalo Farmers Market have teamed up to host a food drive on Sunday benefiting the South Buffalo Community Table.

All nonperishable food items will be accepted and appreciated; however, there is currently a high need for proteins including peanut butter, canned fish and canned meats. Monetary donations will also be accepted.