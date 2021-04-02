Rite Aid adds new COVID-19 testing locations; multiple sites exist in WNY

Individuals being tested will be provided a nasal swab and will swab themselves at the drive thru, with a Rite Aid pharmacist there to oversee the test.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Rite Aid announced 317 new COVID-19 testing sites will open on Friday, February 5.

The company says these new locations include several in New York and that with the additions, the company will now offer tests at 777 Rite Aid locations in 16 states.

To get tested at Ride Aid, individuals can register online and show up at the drive through window of the Rite Aid location they chose to get tested at. Individuals being tested will be provided a nasal swab and will swab themselves, with a Rite Aid pharmacist there to oversee the test.

Here is where you can get tested in Western New York: