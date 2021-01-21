Rite Aid expanding COVID-19 testing to those ages four and older, also adding new self-swab locations

Testing for children available whether or not they are showing symptoms; but parents must pre-register on the chain's website.

CAMP HILL, Pennsylvania — Drug store chain Rite Aid is expanding its no-charge COVID-19 drive-thru testing to now include children ages four and older, regardless if they are showing symptoms or not. Previously, testing had only been available for those 13 years of age and older.

Also, 60 additional drive-thru locations will open up Friday, January 22 in n California, Washington, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland in partnership with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Like Rite Aid's existing drive-thru sites, the new sites will utilize self-swab tests overseen by store pharmacists. They will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

In order to get a test, you must pre-register online. Appointments for children ages 4-18 must have consent from a parent or guardian who will have to accompany the child to the test and show photo ID.