Restaurants seek more federal funding to keep doors open

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For months, businesses and business owners have been doing their best to keep revenue flowing after months of being closed due to COVID-19. The restaurant industry is just one example.

Even with doors open here in Western New York, restaurant owners and managers are doing their best to keep business flowing under strict regulations and mandatory guidelines. The reality however, the money is coming in like it needs to be and help is needed.

Jay Manno is the owner of Soho Burger Bar and Frankie Primos on Chippewa Street in Buffalo and says these times are tough and they will probably get tougher.

"At a place like Soho, on the other hand where it's 50% occupancy, plus the 6 ft. social distancing, my normal occupancy is around four hundred, I'm 80 to 100 people right now."

According to the New York State Restaurant Association, a recent survey based on input from restaurants throughout the state, says 63.6% of restaurants say they are likely or somewhat likely to close by the end of 2020. Of those, nearly 54% say their doors could close as early as November.

Conor Hawkins manages Curtiss Hotel, Skybar and Darcey McGee's, three hot spots in the downtown district. He says, those numbers are pretty spot on. Everyone is struggling and everyone in the industry, in Buffalo and beyond, could benefit from some financial help from the federal government.

Hawkins says one of the biggest challenges is finding ways to compensate for revenue lost due to state mandated rules around curfews and food service.

"Now you have to eat food, so once the kitchen's closed we can't let anybody in. We lose those three hours, from 11:00 p.m. to maybe 3:00 a.m. or so."