Gene McCarthy's kitchen set to reopen on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just in time for fish fry Friday, the kitchen at Gene McCarthy's is set to reopen.

It had shut down earlier this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the restaurant said the rest of the staff has been tested with negative results and the kitchen will reopen with a limited menu on Friday. The restaurant credits the good results thanks to the installation of a high end air circulation system.