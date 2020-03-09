Gene McCarthy's kitchen set to reopen on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just in time for fish fry Friday, the kitchen at Gene McCarthy's is set to reopen.
It had shut down earlier this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post Thursday, the restaurant said the rest of the staff has been tested with negative results and the kitchen will reopen with a limited menu on Friday. The restaurant credits the good results thanks to the installation of a high end air circulation system.
Until Friday, patrons are encouraged to bring their own food to enjoy with one of the many brews the popular S. Buffalo eatery is known for.