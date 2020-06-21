Report: New York City COVID-19 contact tracing off to bumpy start

The head of the city’s new Test and Trace Corps defended the program, saying 69 percent of the people who complete an interview provide contacts.

NEW YORK — New York City’s effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus through contact tracing has been hampered by the reluctance of some people with the virus to provide information to tracers.

The New York Times reports that only 35 percent of the 5,347 city residents who tested positive or were presumed positive for COVID-19 in the first two weeks of the contact tracing program gave information about their close contacts.

The dean of the public health school at Rutgers University tells The New York Times that the 35 percent rate for eliciting contacts is “very bad.”