Lawmakers, Buffalo Police hand out food for people in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lawmakers and officers with Buffalo Police on Saturday handed out food for people who need it at the C District police station on East Ferry Street.

The goal was to help 500 families at a time that a lot of people are still struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they were able to hand out masks as well to help keep people safe.

"We had planned this before the pandemic, but we figured a lot of people were furloughed from their jobs, so we wanted to figure out a way that we could help as much as possible," C District Police Chief Alphonso Wright said.

"So each officer gave out of their own pocket to try to help the community, and it actually is honoring the community. We walk the beat, we give out popsicles, so this is done all through the year."

There was a huge turnout for Saturday's event, which was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and police say turning it into a community event helps encourage people who need it to ask for help.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many Western New York food pantries have run low on supplies and more and more families need help.