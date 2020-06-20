AAA predicts travelers will gravitate toward road trips this summer

'They want to get out and they want to take a vacation and make those family memories, but they want to do so safely.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As New York progresses in its reopening, many people have a desire to get out again. Some, even ready to travel.

Elizabeth Carey, the spokesperson with AAA Western and Central New York, told 2 on Your Side, "Thousands and thousands of people had their vacations disrupted and that was places like spring break destinations, those Easter vacations, so families have this pent up demand.

"They want to get out and they want to take a vacation and make those family memories, but they want to do so safely."

Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo, said people should be mindful of the infection rate in the place they're looking to travel.

"The more people who are infected, the greater the chances that you might interact with them, and therefore the greater the risk," Dr. Russo said.

Dr. Russo also stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing as much as possible while traveling.

"Getting to and from your vacation venue, whether it's by bus, train or plane, inevitably you're gonna interact with other individuals so in that circumstance it's critical that you maintain your mask use," Dr. Russo said. "Hopefully, other individuals are doing that as well, and maximize social distance wherever possible."

Carey predicts this summer more people will be looking into destinations within driving distance.

"Definitely places like the Finger Lakes, the Thousand Islands, the Adirondacks, out to Lake George, a lot of different places, even Niagara Falls right here in our backyard," Carey said.

She added, "We really think it's gonna be a big summer for family road trips, then air travel would return and eventually international travel."

AAA urges travelers to search for hotels with free or ﬂexible cancellation policies.