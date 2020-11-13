Positive COVID-19 test puts pause on Canisius College men's basketball activities

Golden Griffins coach Reggie Witherspoon also revealed that he tested positive for COVID in October. He said he was asymptomatic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Citing a positive COVID-19 test within its program, the Canisius College men's basketball team has halted all activity.

The team activity stopped because the person who tested positive was considered Tier 1, a group that includes coaches, student-athletes, athletic trainers and student managers.

The Canisius basketball program, through a statement, said it was working with the Erie County Department of Health on contact tracing and to ensure that proper safety measures are being followed.

Canisius' first game is scheduled for December 8, at home against Fairfield.

"A lot of people have contracted this virus and have become very sick. So many people have lost friends and family because of this virus. I am very blessed that I had no symptoms at all," Witherspoon said in a statement.

"During this entire pandemic, I have been overly cautious and followed all professional medical recommendations, but I still tested positive. I encourage everyone to continue to follow the guidance of our hard-working medical professionals.

"Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Pay attention to social distancing."