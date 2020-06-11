Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame inducts new members virtually

The 30th anniversary class includes 13 inductees.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame has already started the process of enshrining 12 people and one organization into its hallowed halls.

Instead of its normal in-person gala, honorees will be honored virtually during four broadcasts on WGR 550. Each broadcast will feature interviews with inductees from previous years, like Darryl Talley, Sue Walsh, Jeff Manto and more.

The virtual nature of the ceremony gave the Hall of Fame the opportunity to honor some local legends who have passed away.

"Without an in-person ceremony, we made the decision to induct 12 deceased members from the Greater Buffalo sports community,” said Greg Merkle, the president of the organization. “These individuals are part of the rich history of sports in the area and this format provides us a great opportunity to recognize their greatness.”

Three inductees will be honored on the broadcast each Saturday until November 21 from 10-11 a.m. The first virtual ceremony was last week, on October 31. The Buffalo Bison hockey franchise will be the 13th honoree during the final virtual ceremony.

The Hall of Fame will also be hosting an online auction throughout the month-long event. Items up for grabs include a Jack Eichel autographed photo, a Stefan Diggs Bills jersey, experiences from the Buffalo Bisons and others. Click here to see the full auction lineup.

The full list of inductees are