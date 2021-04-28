NYS ending midnight restaurant curfew in May

According to the governor's office, the curfew for outdoor dining areas will be lifted on May 17, while the curfew for indoor dining areas will be lifted on May 31.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday the midnight curfew for New York restaurants will be lifted next month.

According to the governor's office, the curfew for outdoor dining areas will be lifted on May 17, while the curfew for indoor dining areas will be lifted on May 31.

Meanwhile, the 1 a.m. curfew for catered events will also be lifted on May 17 for events that require attendees to provide proof of vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. For all other catered events, the 1 a.m. curfew is set to expire on May 31.

In addition, starting on May 3, catered events can resume service at private residences above New York State's residential gathering limit of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. However, the events must be staffed by a licensed caterer, who must strictly adhere to health and safety guidance, which includes gathering limits, masks, and social distancing.

The guidance for dancing at catered events will also change on May 3, replacing "fixed dance zones" with social distancing and masks.

"We know the COVID positivity rate is a function of our behavior, and over the last year New Yorkers have remained disciplined and continued with the practices we know work to stop the spread of the virus," Governor Cuomo said.

"Everything we've been doing is working - all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we're able to increase economic activity even more. Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world. To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the COVID vaccine. It is the weapon that will will the war and we need everyone to take it, otherwise we risk going backward."