Yelp ranks best-reviewed restaurants in Erie, Niagara counties

The restaurants are ranked based on how well they're reviewed, weighted by the number of reviews they get.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With more and more restrictions being lifted off of restaurants, we bet there are a lot of you out there itching to get out and eat - but the choices can be overwhelming.

The folks at Yelp want to help solve that problem with a new set of rankings of the best-reviewed restaurants in Erie and Niagara counties.

The restaurants are ranked based on how well they're reviewed, weighted by the number of reviews they get.