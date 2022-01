No registration required. There will be a limit of two kits per household.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls will be distributing 900 at-home COVID-19 tests to residents next month.

The tests will be handed out at the Niagara Falls Fire Department building located at 3115 Walnut Avenue. Tests will be distributed on Feb. 8 from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., as well as Feb 15. from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 - 8 p.m.

All you have to do is bring a photo ID. No registration is required.